Mills: U.S. House Considers Legislation during energy week

The U.S. House of Representative focused on a number of energy issues last week during energy week to increase access to America’s oil and natural gas resources, strengthen energy infrastructure and repeal taxes on energy production that weaken U.S. security.

The House passed the Protecting American Energy Production Act by a vote of 229-118, which would block a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing.

The bill specifically limits executive power and states, "The President may not declare a moratorium on the use of hydraulic fracturing unless such moratorium is authorized by an Act of Congress."

The House also passed the “Restoring American Energy Dominance Act,” sponsored by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. The bill would stop the Bureau of Land Management from increasing royalty rates charged to companies drilling on public lands.

The House also has plans to take up several other energy-related bills and resolutions against President Joe Biden’s “radical, anti-energy agenda.”

Legislation on the agenda would repeal the greenhouse gas reduction fund, make it easier to build energy projects in wetlands and curb legal challenges from environmental groups.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, both Republicans from Louisiana, were among the leaders in putting together energy week. Both said they want to protect American energy dominance.

“People know they are paying too much because of the far-left agenda," Scalise declared in announcing energy week.

“We’re bringing bills on the House floor next week that will promote American energy to lower costs for families who recognize this,” Scalise said.

He planned to introduce his anti-carbon tax resolution.

Also on the agenda is legislation to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act’s greenhouse gas reduction fund, ease approval requirements for pipelines and reduce the timeline for approval.

A list of the bills and resolutions considered are:

H.R. 1121 – Protecting American Energy Protection Act

H.R. 1023 – Cutting Green Corruption and Taxes Act

H.R. 6009 – Restoring American Energy Dominance Act

H.R. 7023 – Creating Confidence in Clean Water Permitting Act

H. Res. 987 – Denouncing Biden’s Anti-American Energy Policies

H. Con. Res 86 – Sense of Congress opposing a carbon tax.

The package included in energy week brought support from industry leaders.

“This package of bills is an important step in pushing back against the anti-energy and anti-consumer Biden Administration and its war on U.S. domestic energy,” said Karr Ingham, economist and president of Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

“It is critical for our industry, our nation, and the world to promote and expand abundant, affordable, and reliable petroleum energy production and support efforts to maintain our economy. We applaud the U.S. House of Representatives for promoting sound energy policy and working to pass this important legislation," Ingham said.

Alex Mills is the former President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Mills: U.S. House Considers Legislation during energy week