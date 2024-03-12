Mills River's Moore honored; adoptable dog hike set; more local happenings

Mills River Fire Department's Moore honored

Mills River Fire Department Public Fire Educator Jeannie Moore recently received the BT Fowler Lifetime Achievement Award from the North Carolina Fire and Life Safety Educators.

According to a news release, Moore has been a Fire Life Safety Educator for over 23 years. This past year she was the North Carolina State Council of Fire and Life Safety Educators Chairperson.Moore has served in all positions with the Western Regional Association of Fire and Life Safety Educators, the release said, and received the award at the FLSE conference on Feb. 28.

Conserving Carolina, Blue Ridge Humane Society teaming up

Conserving Carolina and Blue Ridge Humane Society will be teaming up at 11 a.m. April 24 for an approximately 2-mile hike up Bearwallow Mountain. Conserving Carolina’s Community Engagement Director, Pam Torlina, will lead the hike from the trail head off of Bearwallow Mountain Road, and the Blue Ridge Humane Society will bring several adoptable dogs for people to walk with.

Conserving Carolina and the Blue Ridge Humane Society are teaming up for a hike with adoptable dogs on April 24 on the Bearwallow Mountain trail.

This will be an opportunity to give the dogs a break from the Adoption Center and allow them to enjoy a socializing walk outdoors. There is a limit to the number of dogs that can come from BRHS, so those interested in walking a dog can contact Cameron Davis, volunteer manager for BRHS, by April 1 to arrange a time for training orientation, pairing with the appropriate dog and to sign a volunteer waiver. Davis can be reached at volunteer@blueridgehumane.org.

Participants may also bring their own dog on the hike so long as they are kept on leash and do not have any nose-to-nose meetings with the BRHS dogs. If bringing your own dog, there is no need to go through orientation at BRHS. Pre-registration is mandatory for the Conserving Carolina/BRHS hike at Bearwallow Mountain, and space is limited to 20 participants. To RSVP and sign up for the hike, visit Conserving Carolina’s website calendar event at conservingcarolina.org/calendar.

Prescribed burn to be held in Holmes Educational State Forest

The N.C. Forest Service is planning to conduct a prescribed burn in Holmes Educational State Forest in Hendersonville during the week of March 11.

According to a news release, prescribed fire is the carefully planned use of fire under strict, predetermined weather and fuel parameters to obtain specific management objectives. This critical tool remains one of the most efficient and cost-effective forest management practices, helping North Carolina forests remain healthy and thrive, the release said.

The goal of the prescribed fire is to benefit the forest environment by improving wildlife habitat and the overall health of the forest while reducing vegetative fuels.mVisitors to the forest may see and smell smoke in the air during and after the prescribed burn operation.

While the forest will remain open to the public during prescribed burns, forest areas and trails near the burn areas may be closed. For more information about closures, contact the Holmes ESF office at 828-692-0100. To learn more about the benefits of prescribed fire, visit www.ncforestservice.gov/goodfire.

Council on Aging's March for Meals event set

The Council on Aging for Henderson County will host its annual March for Meals event, part of a nation-wide campaign aimed at raising awareness and funds to combat senior hunger, at 9 a.m. March 18. The event will kick off at the Council on Aging office, 105 King Creek Blvd. in Hendersonville.

The annual event commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. The event will feature staff, volunteers and community leaders speaking about the importance of addressing senior hunger and isolation, followed by a proclamation from the Hendersonville Mayor Barbara Volk.

The event will conclude with packing that day’s meals for drivers to deliver to homebound seniors throughout the county. Participants have the opportunity to take part in a ride-along with a Meals on Wheels driver and get a hands-on look at the impact of this program. For more information visit coahc.org.

AAUW to host program for Women's History Month

In observance of Women’s History Month, Hendersonville's American Association of University Women branch will present “Great Women of the Suffrage Movement: Black Suffragists” during its general meeting at 11:30 a.m. March 15 at the First Congregational Church Fellowship Hall.This original program is narrated by women here in Hendersonville. Princess Ferguson, author of the program, will be presenting.

To reserve for the meeting, send an email to ssmreb@bellsouth.net and indicate ‘Yes’ if you’d like lunch, about which you’ll receive details. For more information see https://hendersonville-nc.aauw.net/.

