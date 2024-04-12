Millis bus driver disputes police report that he assaulted a woman after accident

MILLIS — A Millis Public Schools bus driver whom authorities allege shoved a woman on Wednesday in front of nearly 50 students is denying the allegations, instead blaming the woman for the disturbance.

"(Expletive) crazy woman," Mamdouh Abdelnour, 63, of Uxbridge, told the Daily News when contacted. "She was attacking me on the bus. I tried to stop her from going on the bus. She scared all of the kids on the bus. They were all screaming and crying because of her."

According to a press release from the Millis Police Department, Abdelnour was driving a bus with 48 students from the Clyde Brown Elementary School on board. Police say that shortly after 3 p.m., Abdelnour struck several trash barrels and bushes while attempting to execute a three-point turn on Village Street.

Police said a woman who witnessed the incident confronted Abdelnour, who then shoved her. She called police.

Bus driver says he accidentally missed stop, tried to turn around

Abdelnour said Thursday he attempted the three-point turn on what he said is a "very narrow street" because he had accidentally missed a stop for one of the students on the bus. He admitted to striking the barrels, but said it was a light touch and that he planned to pick them up.

"Did I kill someone when I hit the trash cans?" he said. "That's crazy. When I was going to pick them up, she came into the bus. No one's allowed in the bus. I've been a bus driver for 15 years and I know the rules."

Police Chief Christopher Soffayer said the woman is a resident of the neighborhood and also a school employee. He confirmed the woman entered the bus to confront Abdelnour, and that the bus and the barrels were damaged as a result of the incident.

Millis police say this bus was damaged after its driver struck trash barrels while attempting a three-point turn on Village Street.

Abdelnour said the woman screamed at him and moved to the middle of the bus. Abdelnour said he tried to speak to the students in an effort to calm them, but said the woman blocked the aisle with her arms. He admitted to pushing past her, but claimed he never shoved her.

"I was doing my job, she's stopped me from doing my job," Abdelnour said. "I was trying to calm them (the students) down. When she saw that, she tried to stop me."

Bus driver placed on leave, appears May 7 in Wrentham District Court

After the incident, several family members arrived at Village Street but were sent back to Clyde Elementary School for pickup, police said in the release.

“It is with great relief that we inform you that no children were injured in this incident," Soffayer said in a statement. "The safety and well-being of your children are of utmost importance to us, and we extend our sincere gratitude to the school administration for their prompt response and diligent efforts to ensure the safe reunification of students with their families. Please be assured that we will continue to keep you informed of any developments and provide updates as necessary. Thank you for your trust and confidence in our organization.”

Abdelnour has been placed on administrative leave, Superintendent of Schools Robert Mullaney said in a statement sent to parents.

"We will cooperate with Millis police as they conduct their investigation and would like to thank Millis police and Millis fire for their quick response this afternoon," he said in the statement. "Most importantly, all students were returned safely to their families."

Abdelnour has been summoned to appear May 7 in Wrentham District Court. Police have charged him with assault and battery and driving to endanger. They also cited him for a marked-lanes violation and for making an improper turn.

Abdelnour said he's confident he will be cleared of all charges. He also said he feels like he's being treated poorly and was never given a chance to explain his side. He said after the incident, police had him test his blood sugar and on Thursday he had to take a drug test for work.

Soffayer said he could not comment on any kind of medical testing.

"Driving a bus is stressful," Abdelnour said. "I drive 61 kids; can you imagine how loud and stressful that is? We're helping these kids, and we get a lot of stress form the kids. We're under stress. They need to help us, not be against us like this."

