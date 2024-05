TechCrunch

U.S. drug maker Cencora says it is notifying affected individuals that their personal and highly sensitive medical information was stolen during a cyberattack and data breach earlier this year. In letters to affected individuals sent out this week, Cencora said that the data from its systems includes patient names, their postal address and date of birth, as well as information about their health diagnosis and medications. The pharmaceutical giant said it had initially obtained patients' data through partnerships with other drug makers "in connection with its patient support programs."