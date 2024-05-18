Millions and millions of passengers. 2024 has been a strong start for RSW in Fort Myers.

April marks the end of the busy months for Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) until later this year. The trend of strong passenger numbers in 2024 continued with 1,133,256 passengers traveling through the Fort Myer airport.

It is the second-best April reported in the 41-year history of RSW. It was also a increase of 15% compared to April 2023.

More: False teeth? In 2023, RSW's Lost & Found Office collected 3,600 items at the airport

Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 23 percent. RSW is on a streak of five consecutive months of a million or more passengers for a total of 6,269,777.

Commercial carries at RSW: April's leaders

Planes taxi at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers.

Delta (224,456 passengers)

Southwest (175,814)

United (171,987)

American (157,785)

JetBlue (99,367)

More April data

Southwest Florida International Airport had 9,336 aircraft operations, an increase of 11 percent compared to April 2023.

Page Field saw 14,514 operations, which was a 19 percent decrease compared to April 2023.

Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 10 million passengers in 2023 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction. For more information, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: How many passengers use RSW in Fort Myers every year