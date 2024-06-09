Millions fund observatory plans for UNM-Taos

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM-Taos is bringing an “out of this world” experience to northern New Mexico thanks to a nearly $5 million project.

The university said the project will focus on adding to the Cielo Centro Observatory plans for campus.

“Astrotourism is becoming a huge area, and it promises a lot of growth potential, so we expect it not only to benefit educationally, as far as getting students into the STEM system for future careers in space technology, but also to draw a measurable amount of tourism to this area,” said George Rankin, the community liaison for the observatory project.

The additions include an outdoor amphitheater, a solar system nature trail, and an education center for kindergarten to 12th-grade students.

“The outreach is going to be tremendous; it’s going to service students from all over the state, the greater Four Corners region and beyond,” Rankin said.

The Taos branch also announced the largest public-use telescope in the Southwest will soon be housed at the observatory, allowing visitors to see objects millions of light-years away.

