Millions in federal grant money, state tax breaks to fuel Nevada projects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded a $95 million grant to develop renewable energy at three Nevada mining sites. Also, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) has issued tax abatements worth a combined $13.2 million for two companies that will establish operations in the state.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen issued a joint statement announcing the DOE grant for Nevada Gold Mines. The $95 million grant will help the company install solar power and battery storage at three sites in Elko, Humboldt and Eureka counties.

Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture of Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp, according to Mining Technology’s website.

The project will help Nevada Gold Mines transition from using power from a coal plant to a dual fuel process, generating electricity from natural gas and solar. Over 3.5 million tons of carbon emissions will be removed over the project’s lifetime. It’s also expected to create 300 jobs.

Cortez Masto and Rosen supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which includes funds for clean energy development on current and former mining sites.

“Solar in Nevada is booming and this grant funding will create new jobs and spur clean energy generation across the state,” Cortez Masto said. “I’ve advocated for programs to help support our mining industry while curbing emissions, because I know how critical these investments are to our rural economies and for a sustainable future.

GOED announced tax abatements for Vantage Data Centers in Storey County and DHL Supply Chain in North Las Vegas:

$11.5 million in tax abatements for Vantage Data Centers for a facility that will provide data center services. The company will invest an estimated $150 million in equipment during the first two years of operation, producing $82.5 million in new tax revenue over the 10-year abatement. The company is expected to employ 27 people in five years.

$1.7 million in tax abatements for Excel Inc., dba DHL Supply Chain will help the company establish two distribution centers in North Las Vegas. DHL’s project is expected to create 494 jobs in the first two years of operation, growing to 524 at the end of five years. The company is expected to invest $20.4 million to get up and running.

