Millions in federal funding given to Cheatham, Old Hickory dams in Middle Tennessee

Water is released at the Old Hickory Dam in Hendersonville on Feb. 24, 2019.

Nearly $35 million has been set aside for Cheatham and Sumner County dams as part of more than $7.2 billion in federal funding in the upcoming 2025 budget.

Of the $7.2 billion given to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works program, over $152 million was set aside for Nashville District Operations and Maintenance projects, including nine multipurpose dams with hydropower and flood control and 19 navigation locks, a press release said.

Among the nation’s top natural and human-constructed resources, these locks – with 1,175 miles of commercially navigable channels in Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama – and dams provide a multibillion-dollar economic impact to a multi-state region, the release said.

$13,336,000 has been allocated towards the repair of navigation lock filling and emptying valves at Cheatham Lock and Dam in Ashland City.

Another $21,590,000 has been directed to Old Hickory Lock and Dam in Hendersonville.

More than $75 million in other routine operations and maintenance projects outlined in the USACE Nashville District FY25 budget is expected for Center Hill Lake, Cordell Hull Dam and Reservoir, Dale Hollow Lake, J. Percy Priest Dam and Reservoir and the Tennessee River.

Several more routine operations, maintenance and other funding projects are set for locks and dams in Kentucky.

Projects not funded through the budget may be funded through the FY24 or FY25 Workplan and Infrastructure Investments and Job Act, the release said.

Funding amounts are set to be announced in early summer 2024 and summer 2025.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why Middle Tennessee locks, dams are getting $110M in federal funds