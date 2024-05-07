Millions crammed in Rafah as Israel continues to bomb southernmost part of Gaza

More than a million Palestinians are crowed near the Rafah border after Israel’s constant bombings has made much of Gaza inhabitable. Bombardments continue at the southernmost city of Gaza.

Israeli forces took control of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the Gaza Strip, continuing to bomb the southern city as cease-fire negotiations with Hamas remain precarious.

The incursion comes after the militant group on Monday said it accepted an Egyptian-Qatari mediated cease-fire proposal. Israel insisted the deal did not meet its core demands. The high-stakes diplomatic moves and military brinkmanship left a glimmer of hope alive — but only barely — for an accord that could bring at least a pause in the 7-month-old war that has devastated the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli 401st Brigade entered the Rafah crossing early Tuesday morning, the Israeli military said, taking “operational control” of the crucial crossing. It’s the main route for aid entering the besieged enclave and exit for those able to flee into Egypt.

More than a million people are huddled in tents and overcrowded apartments in Rafah after fleeing Israel’s military offensive in other parts of the Gaza Strip. Israel says Rafah is Hamas’ last stronghold.

Israel’s war in Gaza has driven around 80% of the territory’s population of 2.3 million from their homes and caused vast destruction to apartments, hospitals, mosques and schools across several cities. Israeli bombardment has killed more than 34,500 people, according to local health officials.

