Millions of Americans are projected to travel during busy Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It is another busy travel weekend.

AAA projects nationwide that 43.8 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Memorial Day holiday travel period of May 23-27.

Some 38.4 million people are driving to their weekend destinations. AAA said the best time to be on the road is before 11 a.m. Friday morning or after 8 p.m. Friday. You should be in your car by 1 p.m. Sunday or wait until 8 p.m. Monday for the return trip.

“We expect a record high of 4.2 million vehicles to go across our Hudson River crossings, and we expect 2.2 million travelers going through our airports,” Rick Cotton, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive director, said.

