Millions across Florida, Carolinas under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

At Google’s I/O developer conference, the company made its case to developers -- and to some extent, consumers -- why its bets on AI are ahead of rivals. At the event, the company unveiled a revamped AI-powered search engine, an AI model with an expanded context window of 2 million tokens, AI helpers across its suite of Workspace apps, like Gmail, Drive and Docs, tools to integrate its AI into developers’ apps and even a future vision for AI, codenamed Project Astra, which can respond to sight, sounds, voice and text combined. Is Gemini Live sort of like Google Lens?