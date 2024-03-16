Million-dollar lotto ticket sold at Lancaster 7-Eleven

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A second-prize-winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Lancaster, The New York Lottery announced Saturday morning.

The drawing took place on Friday and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 5821 Broadway. The next Mega Millions drawing will happen on Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The New York Lottery encourages New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction to find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369, or texting 467369.

