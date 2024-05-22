Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — An Illinois Lottery ticket sold Monday in far north suburban Wadsworth turned out to be a million dollar winner, lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers in the Lotto Million 1 drawing: 2-8-10-18-22-28. It was sold at the BP store at 39105 North Highway 41, about 45 minutes north of Chicago. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket, equal to 1 percent of the total prize amount.

It is among 2.5 million winning lottery tickets sold so far this year, officials said. Total prizes have amounted to more than $32.8 million for Illinois Lottery players, they said.

Your cash has an estimated lifespan: Will you need to replace it?

It was not immediately clear if the winner had come forward. Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.