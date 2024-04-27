Milligan University’s president retiring, honored at commencement ceremonies

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan University President Dr. Bill Greer was honored at Saturday’s commencement ceremonies after announcing his retirement.

After years of dedication to the university, Dr. Greer and his wife Edwina were presented with a Fide et Amore award, Milligan’s highest honor.

News Channel 11 spoke with Dr. Greer about his time with the university.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as president of Milligan University. And as I wrap up that tenure here and move into the role of Chancellor, it’s just a really bittersweet moment because this is my favorite day.”

Dr. Greer also talked about his legacy as president.

“Commencement is really the culmination of our mission at Milligan University. It’s a highlight of the year for our faculty and staff and certainly is for me in my time as president. I’ve now given away and distributed over 4000 diplomas, which means 4000 Milligan alumni out in the world, impacting the world for good.”

Dr. Greer was named the 15th Milligan University President in 2011. He holds degrees from Milligan University, East Tennessee State University, and the University of Tennessee. A lifelong resident of East Tennessee, he has a wife, two sons and three grandchildren. Dr. Greer has served on numerous corporate and community boards. He also has a book called “Ethics and Uncertainty.”

A total of 250 degrees were awarded at Saturday’s commencement.

