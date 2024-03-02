Millie Bobby Brown nearly lost her engagement ring

Millie Bobby Brown almost lost her engagement ring immediately after putting it on for the first time.

11 months on from fiancé Jake Bongiovi's proposal, the Stranger Things breakout star recounted this heart-stopping incident on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"One day, we were on vacation and he was like, 'Mill, you got to be up at 8:00am. We're going on a dive.' And I was like, '8:00am dive?'" she told talkshow host Fallon. "And he's telling me like, 'We're going to the same spot we usually go to.' I'm like, 'It's boring. Let's go somewhere new.' He’s like, 'No, we have to go to this spot.'"

Apparently, the couple were "many meters down" when Bongiovi whipped out a shell with the engagement ring inside it, but Brown's response proved problematic due to their aquatic environment as a thumbs-up means you're ready to ascend through the water.

She continued: "So that, technically, would mean, 'No, I don't want to marry you. I want to go up.' So I was like, 'Okay.' I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out."

Then came the near-disaster: "He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger [and] plummets — like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie.

"Jake threw himself so deep the diver was like, 'You can't do that! Your ears! Literally, your brain will explode!' He throws himself. He does a cinematic grab, opens, and he saved the ring."

After the pair's close call underwater, Bongiovi produced a second ring in the form of a family heirloom.

The Enola Holmes actress went on to recall: "He was like, 'You know, I bought you this ring because your mum wouldn't let me take her ring'.

"My mum was like, 'Absolutely not, Jake. You're not taking my ring down there. I know you'll drop it.' And sure enough, I did. So when we got up on the boat... he's like, 'This is your mum's ring and I got it from your parents.' And it was very magical.

"And his parents were there and we just looked so dishevelled coming out from a dive. We were like, 'We're engaged, but also we have to tell you this crazy story that just happened.'"

