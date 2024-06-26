Millersport news: Community Market to be held Saturday at Mathias Miller Park

The Millersport Lions Club will sponsor the Community Market from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, at Mathias Miller Park on Lancaster Street in Millersport. There will be vendors from family farms in the area as well as local small businesses.

Senior citizens

The Millersport Senior Citizens met June 21 at the Millersport Lions Clubhouse on Chautauqua Boulevard in Millersport. President Richard Neff welcomed the 18 members and 2 guests who were present. He opened with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Nancy Davis offered the prayer before the potluck lunch.

Following lunch, President Neff conducted the business meeting. Final plans were made for the summer outing to attend the play “Beauty and the Beast” at Ohio University Lancaster on Friday, August 2nd. Plans will be made for dinner prior to the play.

The meeting was adjourned. Door prizes were awarded to everyone present thanks to Judy Harris and Carol Kitzmiller.

The next meeting will be held at noon Friday, July 5th at the Lions Clubhouse. Anyone who is 55 years of age and older is encouraged to join for fellowship, food and fun.

Spring sports awards

The following Millersport High School athletes were honored with the following awards:

All-Central District – 1st Team – Emma Raver – Softball

2nd Team – Kendyl Bonkowski – Softball

Honorable Mention – Veronica Rarey and Alexis Barch - Softball

1st Team Mid-State League - Brenden Jakeway – Baseball

Emma Raver, Emily Blevins, Alexis Barch, Kendyl Bonkowski and Veronica Rarey - Softball

2nd Team Mid-State League – Justin Phillips – Track – Discus

Honorable Mention Mid-State League – Scarlet Sheets and Haiden Byrd – Softball

Nick Yingling and Ty Johnston – Baseball

Jason Wells –Track – 100M; Jason Wells, Keean Qurshi, Brock Wright, Jaxon Henderson – 4x100M Relay

Scholar-Athlete Academic Awards - Baseball – Brenden Jakeway, Tyler Large, Ty Johnston, Owen Everitt, Cash Inman

Softball – Kendyl Bonkowski, Alexis Barch, Emily Blevins, Veronica Rarey

Track & Field – Jason Wells, Justin Phillips, Raymond Robbins, Ellen Bruckelmeyer, Sadie Fayerweather, Rose Barker

Board of Education

The Walnut Township Local School District Board of Education met June 10 in the Laker Learning Center of Millersport High School. The Spring Sports Award Students were recognized. The minutes and Treasurer’s Reports were approved.

Elementary Principal Kim Mathews reported on the close of the school year. High School Principal Megan Terry reported on graduation, summer school and Renaissance Award recipients. Superintendent Kim Radulovich reported on the many projects being worked on over the summer. She also gave a report on the Extra/Co-Curricular; Health and Safety Committee discussion of work on various athletic fields and equipment updates.

The board approved a resolution to proceed with election on the question of the renewal of an Emergency Tax Levy to be placed on the November 5th ballot. A resolution establishing a Capital Projects Fund for the purpose of accumulating resources for the acquisition, construction, or improvement of fixed assets was approved.

The July Board of Education meeting date has been changed to Monday, July 15th at 6:00 p.m. in the elementary media center.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Community Market to be held Saturday at Mathias Miller Park in Millersport