Miller Fitness opening this weekend in Auburn Mall

May 16—Curtis and Kianna Miller hold their son, Roman, on Thursday afternoon at Miller Fitness in the Auburn Mall. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

AUBURN — Just over a month after taking over the space vacated by Orange Circuit Fitness, Miller Fitness has renovated and updated the space with a grand opening this weekend.

The grand opening is this Saturday and Sunday from from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Curtis and Kianna Miller are the owners of the Maine-based fitness chain. Auburn has become its eighth location and will be the fourth location to open since May 2022.

When members sign up, they have 24/7 access to all eight locations. Auburn gym desk phone number is 207-599-1490.

New, state of the art fitness equipment, some unique to the state, fill the lower workout area Thursday at Miller Fitness in the Auburn Mall. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Beginning May 20, the gym desk hours are:

Monday through Thursday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday the desk is closed.

