Miller Fitness opening this weekend in Auburn Mall
May 16—Curtis and Kianna Miller hold their son, Roman, on Thursday afternoon at Miller Fitness in the Auburn Mall. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
AUBURN — Just over a month after taking over the space vacated by Orange Circuit Fitness, Miller Fitness has renovated and updated the space with a grand opening this weekend.
The grand opening is this Saturday and Sunday from from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Curtis and Kianna Miller are the owners of the Maine-based fitness chain. Auburn has become its eighth location and will be the fourth location to open since May 2022.
When members sign up, they have 24/7 access to all eight locations. Auburn gym desk phone number is 207-599-1490.
New, state of the art fitness equipment, some unique to the state, fill the lower workout area Thursday at Miller Fitness in the Auburn Mall. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Beginning May 20, the gym desk hours are:
Monday through Thursday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m..
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday the desk is closed.
Related
Miller Fitness replaces Orange Circuit Fitness in the Auburn Mall
Copy the Story Link
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
auburn maine, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Loading Related Posts
Latest Articles
*
*
*
*
*