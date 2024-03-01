Miller Ferry kicks off season early with Put-in-Bay, Middle Bass Island service

PORT CLINTON ― The record low ice coverage on Lake Erie will allow Miller Ferries an early start this year.

Ferries to Put-in-Bay (South Bass Island) will begin Saturday and ferries to Middle Bass Island will begin March 21.

Miller Ferries operate passenger/vehicle ferries to the Lake Erie Islands of Put-in-Bay and Middle Bass Island from Catawba Island, 5174 E. Water St. For ferry schedules, island events, and lodging visit MillerFerry.com or VisitPutinBay.com or call 800-500-2421.

The newest Lake Erie Island Ferry, the Mary Ann Market.
The Miller Ferries schedule lists the first run from Mainland to start at 9 a.m. Saturday and last run at 4 p.m. Commerical reservations will begin March 11. Adult one-way trips are $9 with vehicles fees beginning at $23 for one way.

