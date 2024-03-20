Miller defeats Jordan-backed Kalmbach in 69th Ohio House District Republican primary

NEWARK − Kevin Miller, who emphasized his ties to the community and his opponent's newness in Licking County, won the Republican primary election for the 69th Ohio House District on Tuesday.

Miller, 49, of Franklin Township, southeast of Newark, received 60% of the Licking County vote and 60% in the three-county district that also includes Fairfield and Perry counties. Miller received 9,366 votes to Kalmbach's 6,118.

The two Republican candidates for the 69th Ohio House District have spent much of the campaign defining themselves and their opponent.

Kalmbach, 29, of Licking Township, south of Heath, received the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, but it was not enough to defeat the former Ohio State Patrol trooper appointed to the Ohio House in 2021 and elected in 2022.

Miller has lived at his current home since 2018 and lived in Licking County since 2013. Kalmbach grew up in FIndlay and moved to Licking County last year.

"The residents of the district want somebody to represent them that's from the community and that's been here, not somebody that just showed up," Miller said. "I don't think that sat well with them."

During the campaign, Miller said, “I’m the only candidate in this race who raised a family here and educated my children in Licking County. I’m the only candidate that’s a registered Republican and voted in Republican candidates and endorsed by Licking County Republicans.”

Miller, employed more than 20 years with the Ohio Highway Patrol, spent his last four years there as a legislative liaison for the patrol, drafting legislation and keeping troopers updated on what was happening at the legislature.

Throughout his law enforcement career, Miller served as a state trooper, labor relations management advocate and post commander.

Kalmbach called himself a conservative outsider owned by nobody but endorsed by Jordan. He said he’s a hard-working, third-generation farmer and a young professional who moved to Licking County to raise a family.

But Miller said Kalmbach is someone without a job, with no experience, who just moved to Licking County last year to run for the Ohio House district. Miller said he does not come from "generational wealth or a politically connected family" like Kalmbach does.

Miller's endorsements included former state Rep. and state Sen. Jay Hottinger, former state Rep. Mark Fraizer, all three county commissioners, the county auditor, sheriff and prosecutor, but he said the key was the general public.

"We knocked on 8,000 doors," Miller said. "I think they understood I'm looking out for their welfare. I appreciate the overwhelming support of my constituents. I'm thankful."

Miller will face Democrat Jamie Hough, 37, of Heath, in the general election. Hough, operations manager for Travel Centers of America, moved to Heath in 2018 and makes his first run for elected office. State representatives earn $69,876 this year.

Kalmbach had said Miller is a Republican In Name Only who voted with Democrats to sabotage the conservative agenda and elect a more liberal speaker.

Miller said: “I voted for a very conservative speaker, the only one endorsed by CPAC (Conservative Political Action Committee) and Right to Life,” Miller said. “Anything else is nonsense. I’m out working hard for the folks, and I think I deserve another term.”

After the victory, Miller said the vote for House speaker had no impact on the race.

"I don't believe my constituents care about that," Miller said. "The speaker vote is inside baseball."

Miller appointed in 2021 to complete the term of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, faced no primary opposition in 2022 and easily defeated Democrat Charlotte Owens in the general election.

Republicans picked Miller from 19 candidates to replace Householder, convicted of racketeering in orchestrating a $60 million bribery scheme and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The district lines will change next year, with the northern half and the southeast quadrant of Licking County in the 69th District. The northwest, including Johnstown, will be new to the district. The southwest quadrant of the county will be in the 68th House District.

The district currently encompasses the eastern and southern parts of Licking County, along with parts of Fairfield and Perry counties.

Kalmbach was home-schooled in high school, then attended Cedarville University, a Christian school near Dayton. After graduation, he went to Case Western.

He moved to central Ohio after obtaining a job working for state Rep. That Claggett, R-Newark. He lived in Columbus for a short time in 2022. He moved to Hebron, then moved to Licking Township, near the Perry County line, when the 69th Ohio House District boundaries changed.

His family owns and operates Kalmbach Feeds, a third-generation business in Upper Sandusky. It was established in 1963 as a small grind and mix mill and grown into what the company describes as “a regional leader in the animal nutrition industry.”

The company has six locations, three in Ohio and one each in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Mississippi.

