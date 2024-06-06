Millcreek police charge woman with endangerment after kids, 2 and 4, left out in storm

Millcreek Township police officers sent to check on a report of two dogs left outside of a residence during Wednesday night's thunderstorm found two young children, naked and crying, in the home's backyard, according to police.

Their mother is now facing a felony child endangerment charge.

Britney N. Myers, 31, was arraigned Thursday morning on the second-degree felony count and on a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, after police said they found a THC vape pen on a bed next to where she was sleeping.

Police accuse Myers of leaving the two children, ages 2 and 4, unattended and outside of their residence on Bradford Avenue as a thunderstorm rolled through the area on Wednesday night, according to information in the criminal complaint that Millcreek police filed against Myers.

Dog barking leads to children

Police wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed with Myers' criminal complaint that officers were sent to the Bradford Avenue residence on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. to investigate a report that two huskies were stuck outside during the thunderstorm. Police attempted to call Myers at the residence, but they received no answer, according to investigators.

When police arrived at the residence, as the area was experiencing heavy rain and lightning, they heard two dogs barking in the backyard but saw no lights on inside the residence. Officers knocked on the doors and rang the doorbell, but got no answer, according to information in the affidavit.

When an officer went to the backyard to check on the dogs, he saw the two children standing naked at the home's back door. They were wet, shivering and crying, police wrote in the affidavit.

Officers entered the home through the unlocked front door and Myers woke up from a mattress in the living room, according to police. The officers then got the children inside, and Millcreek Paramedic Service was called to evaluate the children before they were released to the custody of their grandmother, officers wrote in the affidavit.

Myers told police she was unsure of when she was last with the children, but thought it might have been an hour, according to information in the affidavit. In addition to the vape pen, police saw a vodka bottle on the kitchen counter that was more than half empty, and when officers said they asked Myers how much she drank she stated she consumed whatever was gone from the bottle, according to the affidavit.

North East District Judge Scott Hammer set Myers' bond at $50,000 at her arraignment Thursday morning and placed her in the Erie County Prison, according to information in her criminal docket sheet. A lawyer for Myers was not listed on the docket sheet.

