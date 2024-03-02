Millcreek motorist dies after vehicle leaves roadway, crashes into tree on Swanville Road

A 32-year-old Millcreek Township man was killed Friday afternoon when his vehicle crashed into a tree along Swanville Road, police said.

The crash was reported at about 3 p.m. Friday in the 5400 block of Swanville Road, near West Ridge Road.

According to Millcreek police, the vehicle was traveling east on Swanville Road when it left the roadway and hit a tree. The male driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken from the scene to UPMC Hamot, police said.

The man, identified only as 32 and from Millcreek, was pronounced dead in the emergency room of UPMC Hamot at 3:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Erie County Coroner's Office.

