Which Millbury town employees made the most in 2023? Here are the top salaries
MILLBURY — Members of the Police Department led the list of the highest-paid town employees for fiscal year 2023, with the police chief topping the list and 16 others in the department placing in the top 26.
Police Chief Brian Lewos earned a gross pay of $214,444.93, followed by Sgt. Nichole Oliveri who earned $209,543.12.
School Superintendent Gregory Myers was third on the list with a gross pay of $189,884.08, placing high on the list alongside seven other employees of the Millbury Public Schools.
Town Manager Sean Hendricks was sixth with a gross total of $178,516.13.
Here's a list of the top 26 earners for fiscal 2023 in the Town of Millbury based on information provided by the town to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette:
Police Chief Brian Lewos, $214,444.93
Police Sgt. Nicole M. Oliveri, $209,543.12
Superintendent Gregory Myers, Millbury Public Schools, $189,884.08
Police Detective Michael O’Leary, $185,492.91
Police Officer Roy Aquafresca Jr., $185,245.63
Town Manager Sean Hendricks, $178,516.13
School Business Manager Richard Bedard Jr., $163,654.28
Police Officer Robert Ela, $160,233.92
Police Sgt. Nicholas Fortunato, $158,655.51
Police Officer Frank Piscitelli III, $152,453.28
Police Sgt. Mathew McGrath, $148,606.41
Police Sgt. Jarrod Woeller, $147,763.98
Police Officer Timothy Dean, $141,080.98
Police Sgt. Christopher Polselli, $140,727.21
Police Officer Robert Guyan Jr., $139,794.74
Police Officer Michael Reardon, $139,310.00
Michelle S. Gauthier, teacher at Elmwood Street Elementary School, $138,763.59
Christopher Lowe, principal at Millbury Junior/Senior High School, $132,246.11
Kate Vokes, director of pupil services at Millbury Public Schools, $127,917.91
Police Officer Sean Maynard, $126,760.12
Police Lt. Stephen McFaul, $126,578.95
Police Officer Richard Jolly, $126,387.51
Jeffrey Berthiaume, director of technology at Millbury Public Schools, $125,567.28
Andrew Hall, principal at Elmwood Street School, $124,877.04
Police Det. Andrea Warpula, $121,544.89
Corey Chaplis, special education teacher at Millbury Public Schools, $121,490.65
