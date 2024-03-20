Which Millbury town employees made the most in 2023? Here are the top salaries

MILLBURY — Members of the Police Department led the list of the highest-paid town employees for fiscal year 2023, with the police chief topping the list and 16 others in the department placing in the top 26.

Police Chief Brian Lewos earned a gross pay of $214,444.93, followed by Sgt. Nichole Oliveri who earned $209,543.12.

School Superintendent Gregory Myers was third on the list with a gross pay of $189,884.08, placing high on the list alongside seven other employees of the Millbury Public Schools.

Town Manager Sean Hendricks was sixth with a gross total of $178,516.13.

Here’s a list of the top 26 earners for fiscal 2023 in the Town of Paxton based on information provided by the town to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette:

Police Chief Brian Lewos, $214,444.93

Police Sgt. Nicole M. Oliveri, $209,543.12

Superintendent Gregory Myers, Millbury Public Schools, $189,884.08

Police Detective Michael O’Leary, $185,492.91

Police Officer Roy Aquafresca Jr., $185,245.63

Town Manager Sean Hendricks, $178,516.13

School Business Manager Richard Bedard Jr., $163,654.28

Police Officer Robert Ela, $160,233.92

Police Sgt. Nicholas Fortunato, $158,655.51

Police Officer Frank Piscitelli III, $152,453.28

Police Sgt. Mathew McGrath, $148,606.41

Police Sgt. Jarrod Woeller, $147,763.98

Police Officer Timothy Dean, $141,080.98

Police Sgt. Christopher Polselli, $140,727.21

Police Officer Robert Guyan Jr., $139,794.74

Police Officer Michael Reardon, $139,310.00

Michelle S. Gauthier, teacher at Elmwood Street Elementary School, $138,763.59

Christopher Lowe, principal at Millbury Junior/Senior High School, $132,246.11

Kate Vokes, director of pupil services at Millbury Public Schools, $127,917.91

Police Officer Sean Maynard, $126,760.12

Police Lt. Stephen McFaul, $126,578.95

Police Officer Richard Jolly, $126,387.51

Jeffrey Berthiaume, director of technology at Millbury Public Schools, $125,567.28

Andrew Hall, principal at Elmwood Street School, $124,877.04

Police Det. Andrea Warpula, $121,544.89

Corey Chaplis, special education teacher at Millbury Public Schools, $121,490.65

More: Which Holden town employees made the most in 2023? Here are the top salaries

More: Which Shrewsbury town employees made the most in 2023? Here are the top salaries

More: What they made: A look at City of Leominster pay, topped by police chief's $216K

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Top Millbury town employee salaries in 2023