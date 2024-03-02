Millbury police hold line on unruly teens at Shops at Blackstone Valley

MILLBURY – A movie showing and dinner with friends or family has always been a good option for a weekend night at The Shops at Blackstone Valley since its opening in 2004.

Spreading on almost 19 acres off Route 146, it is the largest open-air shopping center in Central Massachusetts, according to its owner WS Development, anchored by a movie theater on one side and shops and restaurants on the other.

It is mostly a comfortable setting especially for younger people, who see it as a fun hangout spot to spend time when school’s out.

However, occasionally, Millbury police Chief Brian Lewos said “you’ll see some groups that don’t know how to act in public.

“They might run around, which is part of being a teenager, we understand that,” said Lewos. “It’s when people are destroying landscape or screaming at the top of their lungs.”

In a more recent incident, a 13-year-old was arrested after allegedly attacking two teenagers on Feb. 23 with a BB gun as they exited a dessert shop in the afternoon, even allegedly breaking a window in the process.

No injuries were reported, although the Millbury teen was arrested and charged after the incident, facing eight charges for which he is set to appear in front of Worcester County Juvenile Court.

On Friday, the window of the business, dessert shop Crumbl Cookies, continued to be covered in black plastic and tape, as business continued as usual.

The incident happened during winter vacation week, when school's out and teenagers tend to populate the mall more than usual.

In another instance, Lewos said officers serving at the mall ran into a juvenile whom they have arrested three times.

Most teens from surrounding towns

Lewos said most of the younger people officers stop are often from surrounding areas such as Worcester, Southbridge, Grafton and other towns.

Lewos added that theft has also been an issue, something he credits to drug addiction or financial woes.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, Lewos said the mall is staffed with officers who patrol on foot and cruisers as late as 2 a.m.

Unruly teenagers or shoplifters are often issued trespass notices.

“I think it’s the city not having anything,” said Lewos. “You had the Galleria back in the day.

“With Showcase closing, for example, that is driving more people towards Millbury.”

Despite disturbances, Lewos believes in the safety of the mall and that the teenagers are mostly not disruptive to business.

No complaints from merchants

He added that the department hasn’t heard of any complaints from merchants.

“Ten years ago, it was a major hangout with 50 to 60 kids,” said Lewos. “Those groups are getting smaller.

“It's a safe place, and businesses are doing well.”

With over 40 businesses, the mall is set to grow by at least two more shops this year with activewear brand Lululemon having already opened its location and eyeglass retailer Warby Parker expected to open its doors later this year.

Spokesperson Chris Langley of the public relations firm 44 Communications, which represents WS Development, declined to comment about the safety of the mall.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Millbury police hold line on unruly teens at Shops at Blackstone Valley