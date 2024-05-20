Mill Valley High School closed Monday due to natural gas smell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday morning, De Soto School District spokesman Alvie Carter announced that Mill Valley High School will be closed on Monday due to the smell of natural gas in the building.

Carter said, “We are investigating the smell of natural gas in the building. Out of an abundance of caution, we decide to cancel school.”

The announcement comes after multiple schools in the area closed classes on Monday due to severe storms hitting parts of the metro across the Kansas state line Sunday night.

“Some structures located within our athletic fields did sustain damage,” Carter said. “But that alone would not have been enough to cancel school. Again, we’re investigating gas smell in the building.”

Early Monday morning, Prarie Trail Middle School and Meadow Lane Elementary in Olathe, Kansas, closed due to a loss of power in the buildings. Both are within 10 miles of Mill Valley High School.

Currently, there is no information about when the schools will open. However, FOX4 will update this story with the latest details as they are released.

