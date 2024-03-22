Mill City man shot dead, roommate accused of murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Mill City man faces second-degree murder charges after allegedly shooting his roommate inside their home Wednesday night, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a report that a man had been shot at 300 NW Alder Street just before 11 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 52-year-old Brian Rendon dead at the scene.

Investigators said evidence points to roommate Benjamin Harris, 50, who has since been lodged in Linn County Jail.

“Harris and Rendon knew each other and had been roommates at the location,” officials said, adding that “detectives are continuing to conduct interviews, gather evidence and investigate the homicide.

