Milky Way nightscapes

Thousands of glittering stars lighting up beautiful Indonesian and Malaysian nightscapes will take your breath away.

The stunning scenery is bathed in the mystical glow of starlight, and the bright lights of the bustling city below look like bubbling lava flowing from nearby volcanoes.

The incredible pictures were taken by photographer Grey Chow, 30, at Indonesia’s Mount Bromo and in Malaysia. (Caters News)

