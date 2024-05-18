Milk covers highway after tanker carrying 5,000 gallons rolls in Summit County, 1 hospitalized

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck hauling 5,000 gallons of milk rolled on I-80 on Saturday, hospitalizing the driver and covering the highway in milk, according to the North Summit Fire District.

At around 1 p.m., a tanker with 5,000 gallons of milk crashed on I-80 at mile marker 160. The driver and only occupant of the truck had to be extricated by firefighters and was taken to an Ogden area trauma center after the incident.

Courtesy of North Summit Fire District

Both lanes of westbound I-80 and the left lane of eastbound I-80 were closed after the crash. All lanes have since been reopened.

Officials from the Summit County Health Dept. also responded to the scene to help coordinate the cleanup.

The condition of the driver has not been made available at this time.

No further information is currently available.

