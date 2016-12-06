Military To Review ISIS Strategy For Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has indicated he wants to review U.S. strategy to take on the Islamic State group (also known as ISIS), according to Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joe Dunford. In his year-long presidential campaign, Trump criticized President Barack Obama and his administration for their policy to defeat the extremist group, which he called ineffective.

“[There] are some things that we would probably bring in to the new administration for consideration because, obviously, there’s a policy framework within which ... the military dimension of the strategy takes place today,” Dunford said Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

“We’ll make sure that, as we go through transition, they understand what that policy framework is, they understand where there may be some flexibility to make changes in that policy framework, which will then inform maybe some course and speed corrections to our strategy,” he said, adding. “The one thing that we won’t do as a team coming in is, we’re not going to be the folks in uniform that say, ‘Look, we’ve thought of everything. We’re comfortable where we are.’”

Trump has held his former Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton and Obama responsible for letting ISIS establish itself as worldwide problem. During the presidential campaign, Trump said he intends to join hands with Russia — even though NATO said less than 20 percent of Russian airstrikes actually targeted the extremist group — to fight the Sunni hardline group. He also plans to call on Israel, Jordan and Egypt to fight ISIS.

“We cannot let this evil continue. Nor can we let the hateful ideology of radical Islam — its oppression of women, gays, children and nonbelievers — be allowed to reside or spread within our own countries,” Trump said in an August speech. “We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism, just as we have defeated every threat we have faced in every age before.”

Related Articles