Military service proposal gets mixed response from German lawmakers

Plans to bring back registration for possible military service in Germany met with a mixed response from politicians in the country on Wednesday.

The proposal from Defence Minister Boris Pistorius would require young men to complete a questionnaire, and some to also undergo physical examinations, but would not reinstate mandatory military service in the country.

Many lawmakers welcomed the proposal as a useful idea to address military manpower shortages, but some also expressed hesitation over the mandatory elements.

Florian Hahn of the centre-right CDU/CSU opposition bloc said he expected Pistorius to unveil more far-reaching plans that may have included actually bringing back compulsory service, and suspected that Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the coalition had "let him run out of steam" during a nine-month review of the issue.

Germany effectively abolished conscription in 2011, although the country's law continues to allow for mandatory service in the event of war or other tensions. The country has since dismantled many of the institutions and facilities used for conscription.

But the Bundeswehr, as Germany's military is known, has struggled to recruit enough volunteers to fill the ranks, an issue that's drawn renewed focus as Germany and other NATO countries have sought to rebuild their armed forces in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Boris Pistorius (C), Germany's Defence Minister, Siemtje Moeller, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Defence Minister, and Marcus Faber (R), Chairman of the Defence Committee, present the plans for a new military service in the Bundestag's Defence Committee. Kay Nietfeld/dpa