Military ordinance found in Stoughton basement, police say

Authorities responded to a Stoughton home on Wednesday for a report of an old explosive in the basement, according to officials.

Police say a homeowner alerted them to a historical military ordinance they found in their basement.

Officers, along with the State Police Bomb Squad, arrived and performed a controlled detonation of the device on Gay Street.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Law enforcement officials say there is no risk to the area and all companies have cleared.

Earlier today, a magnet fisherman in Needham pulled an explosive device out of the Charles River.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

