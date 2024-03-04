Military leaders of Ukraine and UK discuss situation at contact line and Maritime Coalition

The defence ministers and commanders-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the UK held a telephone conversation concerning the situation at the contact line and defence cooperation on 4 March.

Source: Rustem Umierov, Ukrainian Defence Minister, on Twitter (X); European Pravda

According to Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi explained the operational situation in Ukraine and its urgent needs to UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps and head of the UK Armed Forces, Sir Antony David Radakin.

"We also discussed opportunities to implement within the Maritime Capability Coalition. Ukraine’s success in destroying russia’s fleet has to be scaled up. Thus we need to increase Ukraine’s use of drones," Rustem Umierov added.

The minister also thanked the UK for the allocation of £200 million for the production of drones for Ukraine.

Last week, Radakin said that Ukraine will experience a shortage of ammunition and will be at a disadvantage in the war with Russia within a few months until the West agrees on further steps to support Kyiv.

