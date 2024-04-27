“Military Kids Serve Too” honoring families at Boys and Girls Club of Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee is hosting an event on Saturday through 2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport called “Military Kids Serve Too.”

Red Cross leaders said the event is free and open to the public, and features knockerball inflatables, bounce houses, arts and crafts, Eastman E-Vets and more community partners; all aiming to honor and support local military children.

Lunch is provided by Chef’s Pizza, Red Cross leaders said. The event lasts until 2 p.m. on Saturday and the public is encouraged to stop by.







