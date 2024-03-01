Military intelligence: Russian Pantsir missile system hit in Belgorod Oblast

A Russian Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft missile system was damaged as a result of the attack in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on Feb. 29, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) said on March 1, without specifying who had carried out the strike.

Russia uses Pantsir S-1 to shield its military-industrial facilities. The system has an estimated price tag of around $15 million.

According to Ukraine's military intelligence, Pantsir S-1 was attacked near the village of Golovchino, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

In a post on its Telegram channel accompanied by a video showing the alleged attack, the military intelligence agency wrote that the strike disabled the Pantsir, and two Russian soldiers on board were wounded.

Ukrainian intelligence has occasionally reported successful strikes on Russian equipment near the border settlements in Russia.

In November 2023, a high-value radio relay station, 48Y6-K1 Podlet, was reportedly damaged in Belgorod Oblast.

At the same time, Russia regularly claims to have shot down drones over its regions. Moscow claimed its air defenses shot down one drone over Belgorod Oblast and three more over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast overnight on March 1.

Ukrainian officials usually do not comment on these statements, which cannot be independently verified.

