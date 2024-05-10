Military families can get in these museums for free

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Military personnel and their families can enjoy free admission to the museums across the country this summer, including here in Kansas.

It’s part of the Blue Star Museums initiative. Museums across the US are participating in the program in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Department of Defense.

Beginning Armed Forces Day, on Saturday, May 18 to Labor Day, Monday, September 2, U.S. military personnel and their families can enjoy free admission to museums across the U.S.

The Blue Star Museums initiative is available to all current military personnel serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, and Coast Guard, as well as the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps and up to 5 family members. Qualified members will need to show a Geneva Convention common access card, DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID to enter a participating museum.

In Wichita, participating Museums include:

Across Kansas:

Burlingame:

Burlingame Schuyler Museum

Colby:

Prairie Museum of Art and History

Dodge City:

Boot Hill Museum

El Dorado:

Butler County Historical Society Home of the Kansas Oil Museum

Gardner:

Gardner Historical Museum

Great Bend:

Barton County Historical Society and Village

Hutchinson:

Cosmosphere

La Crosse:

Kansas Barbed Wire Museum

Lawrence:

Spencer Museum of Art

University of Kansas Natural History Museum

Leavenworth:

C. W. Parker Carousel Museum

Lyndon:

Osage County Historical Society and Museum

Manhattan:

Midwest Dream Car Collection

Marysville:

Marshall County Historic Courthouse Museum and Research Library

Olathe:

Kansas City Automotive Museum

Overland Park:

Johnson County Museum

Museum of Prairiefire Foundation

Saint Marys:

Pay Station Museum

Salina:

Salina Art Center

Topeka:

Museum of the Kansas National Guard

To view all participating museums nationwide, click here.

