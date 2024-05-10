Military families can get in these museums for free
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Military personnel and their families can enjoy free admission to the museums across the country this summer, including here in Kansas.
It’s part of the Blue Star Museums initiative. Museums across the US are participating in the program in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Department of Defense.
Beginning Armed Forces Day, on Saturday, May 18 to Labor Day, Monday, September 2, U.S. military personnel and their families can enjoy free admission to museums across the U.S.
Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest begins soon
The Blue Star Museums initiative is available to all current military personnel serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, and Coast Guard, as well as the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps and up to 5 family members. Qualified members will need to show a Geneva Convention common access card, DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID to enter a participating museum.
In Wichita, participating Museums include:
Old Cowtown Museum
Wichita Art Museum
Across Kansas:
Burlingame:
Burlingame Schuyler Museum
Colby:
Prairie Museum of Art and History
Dodge City:
Boot Hill Museum
El Dorado:
Butler County Historical Society Home of the Kansas Oil Museum
Gardner:
Gardner Historical Museum
Great Bend:
Barton County Historical Society and Village
Hutchinson:
Cosmosphere
La Crosse:
Kansas Barbed Wire Museum
Lawrence:
Spencer Museum of Art
University of Kansas Natural History Museum
Leavenworth:
C. W. Parker Carousel Museum
Lyndon:
Osage County Historical Society and Museum
Manhattan:
Midwest Dream Car Collection
Marysville:
Marshall County Historic Courthouse Museum and Research Library
Olathe:
Kansas City Automotive Museum
Overland Park:
Johnson County Museum
Museum of Prairiefire Foundation
Saint Marys:
Pay Station Museum
Salina:
Salina Art Center
Topeka:
Museum of the Kansas National Guard
To view all participating museums nationwide, click here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.