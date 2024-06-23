Military detonation completed at Edwards Air Force Base

Some residents were on high alert after Edwards Air Force Base officials announced that a single, controlled detonation may be seen and heard in parts of the Mojave Desert.

Base officials told residents and base personnel that the areas possibly affected by the blast may include Edwards Air Force Base, California City, Barstow, Mojave, Helendale and Boron.

The Air Force Research Laboratory Rocket Propulsion Division performed the controlled detonation sometime between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from June 14 to 18, four days short of the detonation time period.

Edwards Air Force Base Chief of Media Operations Mary Kozaitis told the Daily Press on Tuesday that the controlled detonation was successfully completed, with no additional scheduled detonations at this time.

The military did not reveal the purpose or the time of the controlled detonation.

As of Tuesday night, no one in the High Desert reported seeing or hearing any detonation in that area.

Several residents shared on social media that they were concerned that the sound from the detonation would frighten their animals.

Patrick Nance posted on social media about the detonation, “I want to wear my Marvin the Martian costume and constantly ask ‘Where’s the kaboom? I didn’t hear a kaboom!’”

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s mission is to meet current and future technology needs via its “unique facilities” and state-of-the-art equipment in locations around the world, the military stated.

The research laboratory leads the discovery, development and delivery of warfighting technologies for air, space and cyberspace forces, military officials said.

