Military banner installation in Marion to begin Monday

A sample of a Marion military street banner that can be purchased for display.

The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1117, assisted by the City of Marion Street Department, will begin hanging banners for the 2024 Military Banner Program on Monday.

The work is expected to last one or two weeks, and will be weather dependent.

Motorists are asked to be cautious around slow moving and/or stopped vehicles during the process.

