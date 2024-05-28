Military aircraft crashes south of Albuquerque International Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A military aircraft crashed off an airfield on the south side of the Albuquerque International Sunport on Tuesday, according to airport officials. One person, the pilot, is conscious and being transported.

The pilot was the only individual on board and reportedly ejected before crashing, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Lt. Jason Fejer. “Pilot was transported, categorized red, meaning he had some serious injuries, required immediate need for transport. There was two other civilians that were also assessed on scene. One was a patient refusal, and one was a non-patient for some of the debris that came across the road and that they were struck by,” Fejer said.

AFR received reports of a downed aircraft around 2 p.m. Bernalillo County Fire Rescue and the Kirtland Air Force Base Fire Department also responded to the crash.

The Sunport says flights have resumed, but people need to check with their airline for flight status. Fejer said that the crash area on University Boulevard, north of Rio Bravo Boulevard, will be blocked off to allow the Federal Aviation Administration and Kirtland Air Force Base to investigate.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen following the crash. Fire crews extinguished the flames, Fejer added.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

