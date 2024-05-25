Military aircraft blows tire while landing at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport shutting down runway for 3 hours

A military aircraft suffered a blown tire while attempting to land at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport causing a runway to be shut down for three hours.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which took place Friday at about 5:25 p.m. while a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker owned by the 128th Air Refueling Wing was attempting to land, according to airport spokeswoman Christie Green.

The airport released a statement on the tire failure but deferred comment to the Wisconsin Air National Guard on details of the tire failure. A spokesperson couldn't be reached Friday night.

The runway reopened at about 8:30 p.m. after maintenance crews cleaned up the debris from the blown tire and provided maintenance to the aircraft, Green said.

The incident caused flight delays, according to local media reports.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: KC-135 airplane blows tire upon entry into Milwaukee airport