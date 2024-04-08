Milford woman, 26, dies of injuries suffered in Hopkinton road rage incident

HOPKINTON — A woman who was struck by a vehicle last Friday as part of an apparent road rage incident has died, authorities confirmed.

Destini Decoff, 26, of Milford, died Saturday, the day after authorities said she was intentionally struck by a car driven by Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, on Hayden Rowe Street (Route 85) in Hopkinton.

Sweatt is being held without bail pending a hearing Wednesday to determine whether he is a danger to the public.

In a Facebook post, Decoff's mother, Tracy Decoff, announced her daughter's death.

"Today my biggest fear as a mother became my reality. My first-born child & best friend is no longer with me," she said.

Authorities say Decoff was riding in a vehicle involved in an incident with a vehicle driven by Sweatt. During the incident, authorities allege Decoff and others got out of their vehicle while Sweatt made a U-turn at a high rate of speed, then struck Decoff before driving away.

Sweatt was later arrested. Police have charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and driving to endanger.

During his arraignment last Friday in Framingham District Court, Sweatt was ordered held without bail, pending Wednesday's hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said charges have not been upgraded but that the incident remains under investigation.

Tracy Decoff, in her Facebook post, made a promise to her daughter.

"You know I don’t break promises and I promise you with every ounce of my being I will get justice for you regardless of what it takes," she wrote.

A GoFundMe has been created to help raise money to pay for Decoff's funeral arrangements. The fundraiser is seeking $15,000. As of 10:15 a.m. Monday, it had raised a little more than $9,600. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/6d57c2f9.

