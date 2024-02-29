Milford school bus driver arrested for alleged possession of child porn

Authorities arrested a Milford school bus driver on Wednesday accused of having a collection of child porn at his home.

27-year-old Robert Nolan is charged with possession of child pornography and disseminating photographs of sexual or intimate parts of a child.

Milford Police Detectives along with the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force say they arrested Nolan at his house around 4:30 p.m. without incident.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, authorities said Nolan turned over his cell phone which appeared to have images of children as young as six years old on it. Officials said there is no indication any Milford school students were involved.

Nolan admitted to using an app called “Telegram” to observe, possess, distribute, and trade depictions of naked children, according to charging documents.

Milford Schools Superintendent Kevin McIntyre confirmed Nolan was terminated from his position as school bus driver for the district. McIntyre said Nolan primarily transported children with disabilities.

McIntyre said the following about the arrest:

“A van driver for the Milford Public Schools was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. The investigation into this matter is ongoing and we are working collaboratively with the Milford Police Department. The individual will not be on school property or driving a van for the Milford Public Schools. I will provide more information as it becomes available.”

He was held on $10,040 bail and will be arraigned in Milford District Court on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

