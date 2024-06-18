Milford school board tables measure aimed at limiting 'controversial' subjects in school

Milford's school board tabled proposed policy revisions on "controversial" subjects across its classrooms.

The policy would require staff to ensure all learning areas are free from content, items or conduct that could create an “intimidating, hostile, or offensive educational environment," as written in the policy previously set for consideration Monday night. It will now be pushed to the board's next meeting, with possible revisions.

The drafted language of Board Policy 6103 would also require educators to present multiple viewpoints and "the expression of the opinions of others" on any such controversial topics, encouraging students to examine them. The board said its revisions to the policy, originally adopted in 1974, aim to see staff and students "teach and learn about instructional material, rather than the issue.”

The week ahead of this meeting, ACLU of Delaware penned a letter to the school board, calling it to "abandon this policy altogether." The civil liberties organization looked to warn leadership that their overbroad policy, as revised, stands to violate the constitutional rights of students, staff and educators.

Mike Brickner

Several students, families and teachers seemed to agree Monday night.

"We are pleased that Milford School Board did not move forward with the policy last night, as the vast majority of residents present opposed it," said Mike Brickner, ACLU of Delaware executive director. "However, we continue to urge the school board to abandon the policy altogether. While there have been some minor edits proposed, we believe the proposed policy will still infringe on staff and students' protected First Amendment rights.

The school board has not responded to requests for comment as of Tuesday afternoon. Milford School District spokesperson said the district had no comment on the proposed policy.

One student, Ricardo Bruinton Jr., shared his worry that this policy "could very easily be used to stifle student opinions," from celebrating Pride or supporting similar movements. The rising senior and student representative for the district hopes to see continued opposition to the measure.

The board's next steps remain to be seen. Its next regular meeting is expected on July 15.

Graduation photos: See Delaware's 2024 high school and college graduates

Contact Kelly Powers at kepowers@gannett.com or (231) 622-2191, and follow her on X @kpowers01.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Milford tables policy limiting 'controversial' subjects in school