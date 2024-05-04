Milford man arrested, accused of running down pedestrian after argument

A Milford man was arrested Saturday after allegedly running down a bystander with his car, police say.

Alejandro Gonzalez, 28, is facing charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, leaving the scene of a personal injury and operating a motor vehicle negligently so as to endanger after a man checked into Milford Regional Hospital early Saturday morning told police Gonzalez had hit him with a car.

The victim told police he had gotten into a verbal argument with the suspect around 2:30 a.m. after telling him he was parked in the middle of the road. Police say the victim heard the acceleration of the engine before being hit and knocked over the top of the vehicle.

An officer investigated the scene of the reported collision and found items belonging to the victim and blood.

Using the victim’s testimony, police were able to locate the vehicle and placed Gonzales under arrest at 5:48 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

