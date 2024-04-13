Milford hospital names new chair for Obstetrics and Gynecology Department

Dr. Mary Kay Myers, a gynecologist and obstetrician at Milford Regional Medical Center, was recently named chair of the hospital's Obstetrics and Gynecology Department.

She succeeds Dr. Leonard DiGiovanni, who served in the position for six years.

Myers' responsibilities include overseeing the direction of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive health throughout the Milford Regional health care system.

She brings more than 25 years of related experience. Before joining the staff of Milford Regional, Myers primarily practiced at St. Vincent Hospital and performed surgery at UMass Memorial, both in Worcester.

Myers holds a medical degree from Northwestern University Medical School. She completed her residency at Weill Cornell Medical Center’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The New York Hospital, in New York City.

Brian M. Casaceli and Spencer B. Holland, both attorneys at Mirick O’Connell, were recently elected to partner status.

Casaceli is a partner in the Labor, Employment and Employee Benefits Group, where he focuses his practice on representing employers in federal and state courts in Massachusetts, as well as before the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination and the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission in defense of claims of discrimination, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, breach of contract, and wage payment violations. He also represents employers in wage and hour investigations, and in unfair labor practice proceedings.

He holds a JD (summa cum laude) from Suffolk University Law School and a bachelor's degree from Stonehill College.

Holland is a partner in the Real Estate and Environmental Law Group and the Public and Municipal Law Group. He represents clients buying, selling, financing and leasing commercial real estate. He also has extensive experience in the acquisition and disposition of commercial, industrial, residential and mixed-use properties, as well as the negotiation of office, retail, and solar leases.

He holds a JD from Boston University School of Law and a bachelor's degree from Bates College.

Mirick O’Connell is a full-service business law firm with offices in Worcester, Westborough and Boston, Massachusetts.

Rania Kromar Eskandar, of Framingham, recently joined the Framingham office of ERA Key Realty Services as a Realtor.

She moved to Framingham after growing up in Egypt and became certified in medical interpreting before deciding to pursue a career in real estate.

Northbridge-based ERA Key Realty Services has 15 offices throughout central and eastern Massachusetts and is among the largest residential real estate agencies in the state.

