Milford to consider high school renovation question May 20 at annual Town Meeting

MILFORD — Annual Town Meeting is almost here.

This year, Town Meeting members will vote on 31 articles, including one that allows for Milford Public Schools to take the next step in making improvements or additions to Milford High School. These steps are laid out by the Massachusetts School Building Authority, and require town approval.

Town Meeting members will also vote on allowing town officials to form a 15-person School Building Committee to come up with preliminary plans for the construction, renovation and improvement of Milford High School. The committee, if approved, will include elected and school officials, including Milford High School Principal Joshua Otlin and a Select Board member. The board will also have a few appointed officials to guide the project.

Earlier: Milford wins key vote in its goal to rehab — or replace — its public high school

Town Meeting members will also vote whether to allow this committee to use funding to complete a feasibility study to look at additions or renovations to the Milford High School building.

Milford Public Schools was invited into the MSBA's process late last year.

Other items include zoning changes for brewpubs and infrastructure changes such as chemical contamination treatment at the Godfrey Brook Treatment Plant and whether to approve funding to replace the Central Street Bridge over the Charles River.

What gets voted on at the meeting?

Town Meeting representatives vote on motions that are presented on the floor. Motions are laid out in the meeting's warrant, which advises representatives of the subject matter to be considered at the meeting.

Who votes at Town Meeting?

Milford uses a representative Town Meeting, where a group of up to 10 people in each of the town's eight precincts votes on behalf of all residents in members' respective precinct.

Representatives become voting members in one of two ways:

By running for, and getting elected as a Town Meeting representative during the annual town election.

By pulling papers before the annual Town Meeting and obtaining the signatures of at least 30 registered voters in the candidate's precinct. Papers must be turned in at least 28 days before any scheduled Town Meeting. After signatures are verified, a notice is then mailed to Town Meeting representatives in the candidate's precinct informing them that an election will take place before the scheduled Town Meeting. If the candidate is elected by fellow Town Meeting reps in their district, they are then sworn in by the town clerk before Town Meeting begins.

How are issues voted on?

Most warrant articles are decided via voice vote.

A voice vote can be doubted by at least seven members by standing after the moderator announces the results of the vote. Each precinct is then polled by a standing vote. Other methods can include a roll call, which requires a majority to happen, or a secret ballot vote, requiring two-thirds.

When is Town Meeting?

This year's annual Town Meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, May 20, at Upper Town Hall, 52 Main St. (Route 16).

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Milford considers 31 warrant articles May 20 at annual Town Meeting