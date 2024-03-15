Milfair founder Glen Miller returned from World War II with dream of opening a business

CAMBRIDGE − When Glen Miller returned home from World War II and the Merchant Marines, he worked at Kaplans' Furniture as a linoleum installer. However, Miller wanted to be in business for himself.

A few years later in 1949, Miller partnered with Charles Fair, a tool and die maker to begin their business. They combined their last names and talents to form Milfair Linoleum Co. at 537 Wheeling Ave. The company has been in business for 75 years.

Glen Miller was proud to have his own business.

Their business grew quickly as custom installations became their trademark. In 1951, things changed when Charles Fair heeded the call to “Go West, young man” and moved to Washington state. At this time, Miller's brother Flavil, became his new partner and they added paint to their product offerings becoming Milfair Linoleum & Paint, Co. A cousin, Robert McKee started with Milfair in 1957 after attending Ohio University. McKee worked on the business operating end. When the store on the hill added wall-to-wall carpeting, they needed larger facilities.

This ad appeared in The Jeffersonian in 1949.

In 1963, Flavil became a full-time preacher at the Church of Christ, making Miller the sole proprietor of Milfair Linoleum & Carpet Co. Since the business needed more room, he remodeled Earl Bates Welding Service at 634 Steubenville Ave., where he could offer a wider assortment of linoleum, ceramic and plastic tile, and carpeting. The business remains there to this day.

Milfair expanded to the former Earl Bates Welding Service building in the 1960s.

Miller and his wife, Alleen, had five children who often helped in the store on the weekends and during the summer months of high school and college. However, Brent, the oldest son, recalled, “I was the only one who had a real interest in the store even as a youngster.

“When Dad brought work home in the evenings, he would often hand me drawings and ask me to figure out an estimate for the work. I always enjoyed mathematics so this was something I could do easily.”

Milfair has remained at its Steubenville Avenue location over the years.

Over the years, a wide variety of items have been added. These extensive offerings included a complete selection of flooring options including carpeting, no-wax vinyl, ceramic, and hardwood. Customer window treatments were also introduced including draperies, blinds, woven woods, and shades.

As the business expanded, more room was needed. They then added the former Montgomery Ward warehouse which was at the rear of their building. Today that is where their supplies are stored.

In 1980, Brent began as an estimator and expanded their business to not only serve residential, new construction, and remodeling projects but also commercial flooring projects. “Today hard surfaces for floors have become more popular even though many still prefer the quiet comfort of warm carpeting.”

Brent has since become owner/manager of Milfair, where he does all of the measuring and estimating. He always goes the extra mile for customers to get what they need even if it requires a trip out of state to pick up supplies.

“My favorite part of the business is being around people," he said. " Ilike to help them make good decisions for their homes.” His dad taught him ways to give old-fashioned customer service so people return again and again to Milfair.

Today Brent Miller is the owner/manager of Milfair.

This family-owned business has only three full-time employees. His nephew, Guiler Bettinger, keeps the family connection alive by doing bookkeeping as well as greeting customers when Brent is out doing estimates. In a small family business, each person learns to do many things.

Brent stands before the Mohawk Color Wall with their newest SmartStrand.

When not at Milfair, Brent participates in many community events and his rich baritone voice is enjoyed at concerts throughout the year. He is an active member of the Stop Nine Church of Christ in Byesville with his wife and family.

“You have to take care of the customer. Treat them the way that you would want to be treated.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Milfair Linoleum and Carpet Co. founder's dream and business carry on