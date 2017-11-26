Miles Teller recalls "horrible" Nicole Kidman incidents

From Digital Spy

Miles Teller has revealed why working with Nicole Kidman was actually a bit of a nightmare.

The actor starred opposite Kidman in his first feature film Rabbit Hole in 2010, which detailed the life of a young couple whose world is turned upside down after their young son dies in an accident.

According to Teller, Kidman refused to speak to him on set, as their characters hated each other and Kidman wanted to reflect the fractured on-screen relationship of their characters off-set also.

It all worked out in the end, but Teller still remembers the process as a "horrible" experience.

"Nicole had an idea that she wanted us to develop a kind of relationship as our characters did," Teller told The Daily Telegraph Australia.

"So at the beginning she didn't talk to me at all, then as we did our first scene, then she talked to me a little more and then by the end of it we would talk in between.

"She said 'Oh Miles, you did such a wonderful job and I am sorry I had to do that to you, especially seeing as it was your first movie, but I thought it was important to go through that on camera'."

Fortunately, Teller wasn't too scarred by the experience and went on to portray characters in the Divergent series, That Awkward Moment, Whiplash, Bleed For This, Fantastic Four and War Dogs.

He can now be seen in Only The Brave, a firefighting drama based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots battling an Arizona fire.

Only The Brave is in cinemas now.

