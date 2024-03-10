Miles Bridges scores 24, Hornets beat Nets 110-99 to snap 6-game losing streak

Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Brandon Miller added 23 points and the Charlotte Hornets delivered another blow to the Brooklyn Nets’ sagging playoff hopes with a 110-99 win on Saturday night.

Nick Richards added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Vasa Micic chipped in with 12 points and 10 assists for the Hornets (16-48), who snapped a six-game losing streak.

Cam Thomas returned from a six-game absence due to an ankle injury and scored 31 points, but the Nets (25-39) fell 4 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the 10th and final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference with their third loss in four games.

Thomas, who was a game-time decision, decided to give it a go and put in 17 points in the first quarter on 7-of-8 shooting while helping the Nets build a 12-point lead.

But the momentum wouldn't last.

Charlotte would battle back to take a 63-52 lead at halftime behind Bridges and Miller. Brooklyn had several defensive breakdowns in the second half, including one where they left Bridges wide open under the basket for an easy two-handed jam en route to building a 12-point advantage.

The Nets cut Charlotte's double-digit lead to six with two minutes to play before Miller scored on a driving layup high off the glass to stem the tide. After Mikal Bridges missed a layup on the other end, Miles Bridges scored on a driving layup and drew a foul for a 3-point play to push Charlotte's lead to 11 and secure the victory.

Along with Thomas, Nets backup center Day’Ron Sharpe also was back after missing two games with a wrist injury. Cam Johnson sat out with an ankle sprain.

Charlotte played without six players due to injury.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Cleveland on Sunday night.

Hornets: At Detroit on Monday night.

