Milei Reforms Squeak By First Senate Vote, Await More Scrutiny

(Bloomberg) -- President Javier Milei‘s signature reform package eked out preliminary approval in Argentina’s Senate, but its most important fiscal measures face strong opposition in a piece-by-piece vote.

After weeks of tense negotiations, senators approved the president’s market-friendly plan in a general vote Wednesday night after his vice president broke 36-36 tie. The real challenge, however, still remains, as lawmakers have to ratify each chapter of the so-called omnibus bill and accompanying fiscal package.

Resistance to Milei’s reforms escalated outside Congress in the afternoon as protesters threw rocks, broken glass and Molotov cocktails at riot police attempting to clear part of a nearby plaza with a water cannon and tear gas. Protesters also flipped and burned a car.

Dozens of people were detained and at least nine were hospitalized, including multiple members of the lower house of congress, according to local media. Pot-banging demonstrations were heard throughout the capital as darkness fell.

Milei’s party already modified the bill to heighten its chances by removing the state-run airline company Aerolineas Argentinas, among others, from the list of firms eligible for privatization. The controversial bid previously put at risk his entire privatization chapter, which also includes energy and freight firms.

“This is a positive development for investors, who are still on a wait-and-see mode with Argentina,” Marcelo García, Latin America director at political risk consultancy Horizon Engage, said by email. “The tight outcome of this vote in the Senate means the Milei government will need to continue to grow its incipient negotiations skills.”

If both bills are approved in whole with modifications, they’ll head back to the slightly friendlier lower house for lawmakers to either accept the changes or try to reverse them before going into effect.

Milei’s party holds just seven of 72 seats in the upper chamber. Meanwhile, the Peronists have 33 senators, meaning they only need four more votes to reject the measures they oppose with a simple majority. The parts of the reform package facing the strongest opposition are the reintroduction of income taxes, privatizations, and expanded executive powers to, say, eliminate energy subsidies — all crucial ingredients to achieving a balanced budget and taming triple-digit annual inflation.

A change made by simple majority can be reversed in the lower house, where the omnibus bill won approval in late April, whereas a two-thirds vote — which the opposition has been vying to achieve for the more controversial measures — would be nearly impossible to reverse. Milei holds 15% of seats in the lower house and counts on more allies there. But voting to reintroduce income taxes a second time, amid falling real wages and rising joblessness, may prove difficult.

Wednesday stands to test Milei’s sharpening negotiating skills. Governors paraded through the presidential palace in the weeks leading up to the vote to meet with Guillermo Francos, the president’s newly minted cabinet chief.

In a show of thawing tensions, the government handed hundreds of previously halted public works projects over to the provinces so they could restart them, although funding assurances are less clear. On Tuesday evening, a document circulated among journalists announcing that a senator from a moderate bloc, Juntos por el Cambio, had been named ambassador to UNESCO in Paris, prompting accusations of horse trading.

Investment Incentives

Even if senators vote down key chapters, the 200-plus-article reform bill would likely still contain incentives for foreign investors in large projects like mining, known as RIGI, and major reforms to the country’s labor laws to make it easier to fire workers without being subjected to multimillion dollar lawsuits.

Speaking at an economic and finance event in Buenos Aires on Wednesday morning just as the senate debate took off, Milei blamed congress for forcing more pain on Argentines through austerity by taking so long to vote on these reforms, which he first introduced in December. He assured the crowd that his commitment to a balanced budget is unwavering.

“They will have to drag me dead from the presidential palace to break the fiscal target,” he said.

Milei is slated to depart on another international tour Wednesday night to join Group of Seven leaders in Italy, a trip he initially canceled and later reconfirmed. He’ll return to Argentina next week before flying out again to receive awards from libertarian organizations in Spain and Germany.

