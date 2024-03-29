Milder then warmer weather
Seasonable. mild, then warm, in that order
The White House revised the race and ethnicity category to better serve an increasingly diverse America, it says. Here's what that means.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX and trading firm Alameda Research, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Southern District of New York (SDNY) Judge Lewis Kaplan, about five months after he was found guilty on all seven counts related to fraud and money laundering during his trial. Before sentencing, Bankman-Fried acknowledged in court that he made a "series of bad decisions," but argued they were not "selfish" ones. Bankman-Fried was also ordered during the sentencing to pay forfeiture of $11 billion to the U.S. government.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. This week, Sam Bankman-Fried, the former FTX CEO who was found guilty on seven counts related to money laundering and fraud in November, was sentenced, Borderless Capital acquired CFT Capital, Worldcoin faces another ban in Europe and more. Chain Reaction is doing a monthly series diving into different topics and themes in crypto.
McCarthy's draft stock is soaring the past couple weeks, with betting odds following suit and his former coach heaping praise. Do NFL evaluators and front office members think it's real, or the latest in a long line of smokescreens?
The White House has issued a new policy to regulate federal agencies use of AI. The systems that they use must not "endanger the rights and safety of the American people," Vice President Kamala Harris said.
Volvo's Ghent, Belgium plant builds the automaker's final diesel-powered car, a blue XC90 with a twin-turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid.
Google is rolling out an update that makes it easier for users to find personalized shopping results, the company announced on Wednesday. The new feature lets users rate different products in order to get style recommendations when shopping for apparel, shoes and accessories. The update comes as Google continues to compete with companies like Amazon and Walmart, which have released AI-powered features to rival Google's shopping capabilities.
Controversial crypto biometrics venture Worldcoin has been almost entirely booted out of Europe after being hit with another temporary ban -- this time in Portugal. The order from the country's data protection authority comes hard on the heels of a similar-looking three-month stop-processing order from Spain's DPA earlier this month. Portugal was one of just two European countries left where Worldcoin was still operating its proprietary eyeball-scanning orbs after Spain's ban.
“In order to build the basic technology, we wanted to raise $5 million, originally,” said 0G co-founder Michael Heinrich. 0G, sometimes called ZeroGravity, is creating a modular AI blockchain that aims to alleviate the pain points of on-chain AI applications in the web3 ecosystem, like speed and cost efficiency. Modularity allows developers to choose the components they will use to build a blockchain system or application.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
Gretchen and her sister, Alex, are no strangers to making history.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
VW recently announced the ID. Buzz GTX, a higher-performance and more aggressively styled electric van destined for Europe later this year.
Crafting the perfect venture capital pitch is so simple that there's an industry of consultants to help founders get their decks in order. TechCrunch has a long-running series of Pitch Deck Teardowns to help founders, and you can find an infinite number of Twitter threads on the subject. Not only do venture capital expectations change with the market, but also different types of startups in different industries and different stages of development will want to ensure that they are properly highlighting their strengths and momentum against implicit venture expectations.
Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Richard violated an emergency protective order by returning to the house the couples shares.