Milder then warmer weather

Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX and trading firm Alameda Research, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Southern District of New York (SDNY) Judge Lewis Kaplan, about five months after he was found guilty on all seven counts related to fraud and money laundering during his trial. Before sentencing, Bankman-Fried acknowledged in court that he made a "series of bad decisions," but argued they were not "selfish" ones. Bankman-Fried was also ordered during the sentencing to pay forfeiture of $11 billion to the U.S. government.