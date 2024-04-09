Mild temps, periods of rain through end of workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Showers later, high 71

Tonight: Spotty showers, low 55

Wednesday: Spotty rain, high 65

Thursday: Rain & storms, windy, high 68

Friday: Few showers, gusty, high 55

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

After a beautiful Monday in Central Ohio, changes are arriving this morning. Clouds have returned, and showers move in later. For the first half of the day, expect mainly cloudy skies, a slight breeze, and highs back in the lower 70s. Scattered showers and rumbles then roll in from mid-afternoon through this evening, first in our southern and southeastern counties. Far from a washout, but I would keep the umbrellas handy!

Spotty rain then continues overnight. For Wednesday, expect isolated showers during the first half of the day, with more scattered rain rolling in during the late-afternoon and evening. Highs drop back to the middle 60s.

By Thursday, we’re looking at more widespread showers and thunderstorms. It’s a day we’ll be watching for any potential for severe thunderstorms. Highs stick in the upper 60s, and the wind really picks up, with gusts as high as 40 MPH.

A cold front works through into Friday, and behind it, we’re left with lingering and light showers, mainly during the first half of the day. Temperatures drop back to the middle 50s, and we hang onto the wind.

Expect breezy conditions Saturday, with highs returning to the middle 60s, and mainly sunny skies.

-McKenna

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.